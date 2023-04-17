Private Ocean LLC Takes $529,000 Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ITM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.68. The company had a trading volume of 129,211 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.06.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

