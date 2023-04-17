Private Ocean LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Private Ocean LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.5% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,380,000 after buying an additional 1,420,235 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,213,665 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after buying an additional 1,197,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,384,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,350,000 after buying an additional 760,532 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $205.39. 593,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,167,312. The company has a market cap of $281.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $226.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

