Prom Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.82 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Prom has a total market cap of $95.15 million and approximately $4.82 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Prom has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for $5.21 or 0.00017687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.15589025 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $4,105,713.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

