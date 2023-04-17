Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

RXDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.70.

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Up 69.7 %

Shares of RXDX traded up $79.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $193.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,500,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,741. The company has a current ratio of 31.04, a quick ratio of 31.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.61 and a beta of -0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.47 and its 200-day moving average is $91.30. Prometheus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $193.98.

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.47 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,081.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sinai Intellectual Prop Cedars sold 865,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $99,120,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,001,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,489,715.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Sinai Intellectual Prop Cedars sold 865,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $99,120,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,001,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,489,715.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 981,320 shares of company stock valued at $112,909,313 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXDX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 226.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,857 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 325.5% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,036,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,144,000 after purchasing an additional 792,620 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,266,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,269,000 after purchasing an additional 673,187 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 864,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,100,000 after purchasing an additional 457,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 455,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,057,000 after purchasing an additional 359,970 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

