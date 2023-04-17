ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) Stake Boosted by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,435 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UWM. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 1st quarter valued at $845,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Russell2000 alerts:

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $31.57. 176,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,513. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 12-month low of $27.76 and a 12-month high of $46.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.35.

About ProShares Ultra Russell2000

The ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. UWM was launched on Jan 23, 2007 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.