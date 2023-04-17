Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock Holdings Increased by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) by 540.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prothena were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Prothena alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $968,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $968,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,751,700. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prothena Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of Prothena stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.48. 104,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,094. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average is $55.41. Prothena Co. plc has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $66.47.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.76. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.98% and a negative net margin of 216.95%. The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. Prothena’s revenue for the quarter was up 4058.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRTA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prothena in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Prothena from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Prothena in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Prothena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.