PRS REIT (LON:PRSR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of PRS REIT (LON:PRSR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 95 ($1.18) target price on the stock.

PRS REIT Price Performance

PRSR stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.00) on Friday, reaching GBX 85.90 ($1.06). The company had a trading volume of 312,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,075. PRS REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 75.30 ($0.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 112.60 ($1.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 85.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 86.43. The company has a market cap of £471.81 million, a P/E ratio of 505.29, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.46.

PRS REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. PRS REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,352.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PRS REIT Company Profile

In other PRS REIT news, insider Jim Prower purchased 48,000 shares of PRS REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £36,480 ($45,176.47). Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing over GBP 1bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of GBP 0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.

