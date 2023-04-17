Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

PRPL has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Purple Innovation from $3.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $6.00 to $2.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.46.

Shares of PRPL stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.28. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $6.76.

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.48 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 15.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Eric Scott Haynor purchased 138,598 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $381,144.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 138,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,144.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Eric Scott Haynor acquired 138,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $381,144.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 138,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Scott Kerby acquired 23,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $63,923.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 23,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,923.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,121,995 shares of company stock worth $27,266,508 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 51.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the first quarter worth $66,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

