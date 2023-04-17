PwrCor (OTCMKTS:PWCO) Trading 12.8% Higher

PwrCor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWCO – Get Rating) traded up 12.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 143,745 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 825% from the average session volume of 15,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

PwrCor Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08.

About PwrCor

PwrCor, Inc is a cleantech energy technology company, which engages in the provision of advanced and disruptive solutions for the waste heat to energy, geothermal, and solar thermal markets. It focuses on energy infrastructure development projects and delivering cleantech energy solutions to commercial and not-for-profit customers.

