QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 430 ($5.33) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on QQ. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.70) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut QinetiQ Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 441.25 ($5.46).

QinetiQ Group Stock Up 2.4 %

QinetiQ Group stock traded up GBX 8.20 ($0.10) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 351.60 ($4.35). 1,904,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,555. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 336.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 344.69. QinetiQ Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3.47 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 396.20 ($4.91). The company has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,134.19, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

