QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,030 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.2% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Westpark Capital started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,462,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,419,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

