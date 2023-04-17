QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Decreased by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,977 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $119.35. 872,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,409,760. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.18 and a 200-day moving average of $120.61. The stock has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.48.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.