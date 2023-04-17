Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the March 15th total of 4,130,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

XM opened at $17.96 on Monday. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $27.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.19.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $389.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.99 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 72.77% and a negative return on equity of 52.36%. Research analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Qualtrics International

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.20 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.93.

In other news, insider De’porres Brightful sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $31,876.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 480,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,671,732.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 112,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $1,866,527.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,082,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,645,670.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider De’porres Brightful sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $31,876.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,671,732.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 969,324 shares of company stock worth $15,899,273 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,192,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the third quarter worth $42,351,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 1,026.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,358,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Qualtrics International by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,460,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,875 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,305,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,100 shares in the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Featured Stories

