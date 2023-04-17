QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Short Interest Update

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 980,600 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QNST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on QuinStreet from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barrington Research raised their price target on QuinStreet from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on QuinStreet from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on QuinStreet to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

QuinStreet Price Performance

Shares of QuinStreet stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.11. 709,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,250. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.18 million, a P/E ratio of -46.80 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28.

Insider Activity at QuinStreet

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $134.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.72 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that QuinStreet will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 61,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $1,055,058.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,853,673 shares in the company, valued at $31,623,661.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QNST. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuinStreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Stories

