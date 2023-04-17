Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE: OR) in the last few weeks:

4/17/2023 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$23.00 to C$27.00.

4/10/2023 – Osisko Gold Royalties was downgraded by analysts at Haywood Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/10/2023 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$24.50 to C$28.00.

4/5/2023 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2023 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$23.00 to C$25.50.

2/28/2023 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target lowered by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$25.00 to C$23.00.

2/27/2023 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$22.50 to C$22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$22.00 to C$23.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of TSE:OR traded down C$0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$21.60. The company had a trading volume of 270,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.35. The stock has a market cap of C$3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1-year low of C$11.90 and a 1-year high of C$22.87.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 46.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.47, for a total transaction of C$102,350.00. In other news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.47, for a total transaction of C$102,350.00. Also, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.45, for a total value of C$276,750.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,770 shares of company stock worth $797,516. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

