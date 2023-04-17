Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RENT. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rent the Runway in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rent the Runway has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Rent the Runway stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.82. 834,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,308. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. The firm has a market cap of $183.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.70. Rent the Runway has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $6.72.

In other Rent the Runway news, CRO Brian Donato sold 10,440 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $26,726.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 492,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 23,303 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $59,655.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,659 shares in the company, valued at $475,287.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Brian Donato sold 10,440 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $26,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 492,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,493.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 176,823 shares of company stock valued at $525,082 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RENT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 2,937.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,554,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after buying an additional 1,503,720 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Rent the Runway by 15.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 959,394 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Rent the Runway by 111.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,541,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 811,772 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Rent the Runway during the first quarter worth $4,294,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rent the Runway by 29.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,348,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 529,281 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

