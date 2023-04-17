Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $44.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 162.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Replimune Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

REPL traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.77. 301,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,786. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.89. Replimune Group has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $29.52. The company has a current ratio of 23.58, a quick ratio of 23.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $950.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.65.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Replimune Group by 41.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 449.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 498.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

