Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $44.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 162.37% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Replimune Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.
Replimune Group Trading Up 4.0 %
REPL traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.77. 301,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,786. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.89. Replimune Group has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $29.52. The company has a current ratio of 23.58, a quick ratio of 23.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $950.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.65.
Replimune Group Company Profile
Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.
