Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Republic First Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of FRBK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Republic First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24.
Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The bank reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.74 million during the quarter. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 9.59%. Research analysts expect that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic First Bancorp
Republic First Bancorp Company Profile
Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services through its subsidiary. It offers checking, savings, cash management, commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans, mortgages, credit, debit, and gift cards, online and mobile banking, merchant services, and mobile deposit services.
