Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Republic First Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FRBK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Republic First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The bank reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.74 million during the quarter. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 9.59%. Research analysts expect that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the first quarter worth $52,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the first quarter worth $614,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Republic First Bancorp by 14.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 226,805 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services through its subsidiary. It offers checking, savings, cash management, commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans, mortgages, credit, debit, and gift cards, online and mobile banking, merchant services, and mobile deposit services.

