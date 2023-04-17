Request Price Up 2.6% This Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 17th. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $104.34 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Request has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007803 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00031756 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00024047 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018754 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,479.01 or 1.00003266 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10384916 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $1,806,444.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.