Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $20.65 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 416.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,585 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $20,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,501,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,653,000 after purchasing an additional 977,570 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,182 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,239,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,497,000 after acquiring an additional 851,309 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,744,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,443,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,898,000 after buying an additional 1,397,824 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,810. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $51.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.62.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

