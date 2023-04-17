Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,082 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,026 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,170,000 after buying an additional 107,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,727,000 after purchasing an additional 143,095 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,433,000 after purchasing an additional 119,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,468,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $316.59. The company had a trading volume of 21,856,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,722,117. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $347.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

