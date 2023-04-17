Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 374,659 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,265,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374,659 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises 1.7% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 2.60% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $59,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.74. The stock had a trading volume of 324,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,161. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $49.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average is $48.02.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

