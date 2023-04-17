Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 4,244 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $8,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.19. 582,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,104. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.12 and a 200 day moving average of $85.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $102.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

