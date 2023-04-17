Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Short Interest Down 18.8% in March

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 396,800 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 488,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Retractable Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:RVP traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,781. Retractable Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retractable Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

