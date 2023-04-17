Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.91 and last traded at $22.95. Approximately 222,932 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,244,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RVLV shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.24.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average is $24.80.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.41 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 1,205.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,148,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,049,000 after buying an additional 6,600,778 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,277,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,804,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,140,000 after buying an additional 519,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Revolve Group by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,838,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,922,000 after buying an additional 482,785 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

(Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.