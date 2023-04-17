Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Barclays

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

REYN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.86.

REYN stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average is $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.47.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter worth $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 737.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 55.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

