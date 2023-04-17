RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,700 shares, a growth of 61.0% from the March 15th total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

RIV Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:CNPOF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,198. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20. RIV Capital has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $1.09.

Get RIV Capital alerts:

About RIV Capital

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

RIV Capital, Inc is an investment and operating platform structured to pursue opportunities in the global cannabis sector. It identifies strategic counterparties seeking financial and/or operating support. The company has developed an investment ecosystem of complementary cannabis operating companies that represent various segments of the value chain across the emerging cannabis sector.

Receive News & Ratings for RIV Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIV Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.