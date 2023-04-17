River Road Asset Management LLC Buys 117,753 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,709,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,753 shares during the quarter. Cannae makes up 1.6% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Cannae worth $117,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 145.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in Cannae by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cannae by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNNE opened at $18.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $25.74.

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.65. The business had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 64.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

