River Road Asset Management LLC Has $90.68 Million Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,987,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 994,170 shares during the quarter. American Equity Investment Life accounts for approximately 1.2% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.32% of American Equity Investment Life worth $90,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,512,000 after purchasing an additional 49,702 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,253,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,109,000 after acquiring an additional 85,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,313,000 after purchasing an additional 142,611 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 12.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,836,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,278,000 after purchasing an additional 196,589 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,085,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,309,000 after purchasing an additional 53,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

AEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

In other news, Director Alan David Matula purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,941. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $36.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $48.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average of $41.10.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $654.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.84 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 86.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

