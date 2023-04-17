River Road Asset Management LLC Has $97.33 Million Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 397,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,173 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for 1.3% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $97,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTW. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 110.7% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at about $3,699,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,929,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,369,000 after buying an additional 25,778 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.15.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTW stock opened at $237.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.73 and its 200 day moving average is $235.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $187.89 and a 12 month high of $258.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.