River Road Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,506,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 58,423 shares during the quarter. Univar Solutions accounts for 1.1% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $79,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 12.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 333.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 57,069 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 27,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 452,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $35.33 on Monday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $35.61. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Vertical Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Univar Solutions in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Univar Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.