River Road Asset Management LLC Makes New $37.89 Million Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 510,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $37,889,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Blackstone by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone
In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,111.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and sold 140,691,616 shares valued at $1,736,488,467. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Blackstone Stock Down 0.8 %
BX stock opened at $84.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.84. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $126.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.50.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.
Blackstone Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.59%.
Blackstone Profile
Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone (BX)
- Can Garrett Motion Turbocharge A Short Squeeze?
- Disgruntled Franchisee’s Push McDonald’s To Pursue Cost Cuts
- Healthcare Innovation Drives Medical Device Makers To New Highs
- These 2 Fabless Chip Stocks Are Among The Market’s Top Performers
- Digital Realty Offers Growth and Income with a Wide Moat
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.