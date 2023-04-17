River Road Asset Management LLC Purchases 802,865 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,027,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 802,865 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 2.43% of NMI worth $42,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NMIH. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 11.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 14,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NMI by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 16,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NMIH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NMI from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NMI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

NMI Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $23.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.71. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.27.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $133.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.64 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 55.97%. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NMI

In other NMI news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $217,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,051.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

