River Road Asset Management LLC Raises Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,918,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,918 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.94% of MDU Resources Group worth $58,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth $3,085,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 209,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

MDU stock opened at $29.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.03. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $32.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 49.17%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

