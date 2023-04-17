Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.25.

Rollins Stock Performance

NYSE:ROL opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Rollins has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $43.06.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.44 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 13.53%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $77,857.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,827.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 10.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Rollins by 2.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 1.1% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 26,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Rollins by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its position in Rollins by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 43,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

