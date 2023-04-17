Rosenblatt Securities Increases Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Price Target to $84.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $81.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s previous close.

FWONK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Formula One Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.60.

Shares of FWONK stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.64. 99,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,319. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.88 and its 200-day moving average is $65.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.09. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $76.15.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $235,620.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $235,620.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 431,031 shares of company stock worth $32,208,578. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,369,000 after purchasing an additional 58,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,160,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,378,000 after purchasing an additional 182,531 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 283,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,580,000 after purchasing an additional 39,355 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 155,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 643.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 124,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

