Royal Bank of Canada Raises Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Price Target to GBX 135

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 130 ($1.61) to GBX 135 ($1.67) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CELTF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a sell rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Centamin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Centamin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Centamin from GBX 140 ($1.73) to GBX 144 ($1.78) in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Centamin Stock Performance

Centamin stock opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25. Centamin has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $1.52.

About Centamin

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

