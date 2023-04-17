Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ACI. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.43.

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

ACI stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.57.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,563.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,563.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $757,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 554,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,778,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $240,634,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 12.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 25,120 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 47,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares during the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

See Also

