RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) and Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Head-To-Head Analysis

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) and Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

RVL Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verona Pharma has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.9% of RVL Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of RVL Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Verona Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RVL Pharmaceuticals -103.96% -97.56% -43.69% Verona Pharma N/A -38.97% -32.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares RVL Pharmaceuticals and Verona Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for RVL Pharmaceuticals and Verona Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RVL Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Verona Pharma 0 0 6 0 3.00

RVL Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 230.19%. Verona Pharma has a consensus target price of $29.33, indicating a potential upside of 36.88%. Given RVL Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe RVL Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Verona Pharma.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RVL Pharmaceuticals and Verona Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RVL Pharmaceuticals $49.72 million 2.12 -$51.69 million ($0.56) -1.89 Verona Pharma $460,000.00 3,679.90 -$68.70 million ($1.12) -19.13

RVL Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Verona Pharma. Verona Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RVL Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RVL Pharmaceuticals beats Verona Pharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RVL Pharmaceuticals

RVL Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis. It is developing ensifentrine in three formulations, including nebulizer, dry powder inhaler, and pressurized metered-dose inhaler. Verona Pharma plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

