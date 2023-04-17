RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP) Short Interest Update

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,600 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 140,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RVL Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.91% of the company’s stock.
RVL Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.56% and a negative net margin of 103.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RVL Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About RVL Pharmaceuticals
RVL Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RVL Pharmaceuticals (RVLP)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.