Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.30

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.30 and last traded at $38.30, with a volume of 110516 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.65.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Safran from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Safran has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.10.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense, and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense, and Aerosystems, Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

