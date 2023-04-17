SALT 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $18,245.74 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One SALT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a total market capitalization of $3.31 million and $18,245.74 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007800 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00032039 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00024069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018828 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,454.06 or 1.00015120 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.04284001 USD and is up 1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $15,149.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

