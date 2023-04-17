Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Short Interest Down 40.4% in March

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,400 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the March 15th total of 267,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 43,509,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,192. The firm has a market cap of $35.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08.
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.32). As a group, research analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $5,796,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 909,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 269,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 217,663 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 2,672.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 291,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 281,417 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 276,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 39,731 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.
