Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Schibsted ASA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SBSNF opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.88. Schibsted ASA has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.
Schibsted ASA Company Profile
