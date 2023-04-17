Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Schibsted ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SBSNF opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.88. Schibsted ASA has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

Schibsted ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.