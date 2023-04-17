Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Position Increased by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 111.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,554 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $794,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 213.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,141 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.13. The stock had a trading volume of 104,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,159. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.60. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $48.09 and a twelve month high of $52.62.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

