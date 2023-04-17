Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Bought by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 147,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up 3.1% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHC. JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 355,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after buying an additional 250,804 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 989,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,142,000 after buying an additional 399,611 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,704,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,212,000 after buying an additional 217,483 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.27. 191,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,635. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.01. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $37.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

