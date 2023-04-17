Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $73.51 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $81.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

