SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the March 15th total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SciSparc stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.57% of SciSparc at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SPRC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.56. 384,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,693. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84. SciSparc has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $3.95.

SciSparc Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, obstructive sleep apnea, and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; and SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy.

