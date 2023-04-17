SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $62.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SE. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SEA from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEA from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.13.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Trading Down 0.5 %

SEA stock opened at $83.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.33 and a 200-day moving average of $62.43. SEA has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $108.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $1.47. SEA had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SEA will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 13.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 8,029 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.