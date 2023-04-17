Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Short Interest Update

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the March 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of SIGIP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.95. 13,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,926. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $21.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

In related news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $2,003,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,271.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $698,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $2,003,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,271.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

